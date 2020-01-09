Joaquin Phoenix Plans To Wear The Same Suit For Every Award Function; Here's Why

The 77th Golden Globe Awards function took place on January 5, 2020. This year’s function observed a vegan diet, and no single-use plastic products were used. This step was taken in efforts to save the planet from global warming, and several artists raised their voices and spoke about the issue. Livelong vegan Joaquin Phoenix was one of those actors who made efforts to change the toxic ways of the old and urged fellow actors and audience to make some little efforts to save the planet. He also stated that he will be wearing the same suit, for every award function this year. Read on to know more about what he had to say.

Phoenix has vowed to wear the same suit to every awards show

On Sunday, the Joker actor was seen at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and he was seen sporting a classic custom-made tuxedo by Stella McCartney, a British designer and a leading voice in sustainable fashion, since launching her brand in 2001. Phoenix, who won the Best Actor award for his performance in the DC film Joker, choose his fashion statement to resonate his efforts relating to climate change. The next day, McCartney revealed that the actor plans on wearing the same suit to every award function this season. She took to her official Instagram handle to break this news.

During the award function, Phoenix was seen speaking about the issue of climate change, veganism, and the Australian wildfires. He also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving vegan meals during the function. He also said that we have to take the responsibility to make the change and sacrifices in our own lives, and he said that he hopes we can do this.

This year’s Golden Globe Awards function was seen making efforts to save the planet, and the meals they served included vegan food and things that were locally available. Joaquin has been associated with Veganism and its link to climate change, and last year he was seen urging his fans to turn to a vegan diet and take up the new year’s resolution of ‘Veganuary,’ where he asked everyone to go vegan for the first month of the year. Fans of the actor are supporting the actor, and are planning to reduce their carbon footprint.

