Kajol And Ajay Devgn Couldn't Celebrate K3G's Success - "I Was In The Hospital That Day"

Kajol Devgan and Ajay Devgn have been together for almost 25 years now. After meeting for the first time on the sets of Hulchul, the two have come a long way in their lives and are happily married. They have two children together, Yug and Nysa. But things were not always this bright for the couple, as they have had their fair share of misfortunes and heartbreaks. Recently, Kajol Devgan, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, talked about why the two could not celebrate the success of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, also known as K3G. Read on to know about what Kajol had to say.

Why Kajol and Ajay Devgn couldn't celebrate the success of K3G?

In an interview with a leading portal, Kajol talked about her life with her husband, how the two met and started dating, and how the two ended up getting married. The actor revealed that she was pregnant when she was shooting for K3G, and had a miscarriage, as the film was released. Thus, the two, Ajay and Kajol, could not celebrate the success of the Karan Johar film. Kajol stated that she had another miscarriage after that and the couple was ‘torn.’ She stated that it was a very tough time, but eventually, things worked out, and now they have two great kids together, Nysa and Yug, which makes their family complete.

The actor went on to say that they have been by each other’s side through so much, and now they have formed their own company. Her husband is on his 100th film, and every day they are trying to build something new. She said that life with her husband is content, and said that they are not overly romantic or anything, they just care for each other. She also said that Ajay owes her a trip to Egypt. Fans of the actor are happy knowing that their favourite couple is happy.

