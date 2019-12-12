Lizzo's Net Worth Is In Millions, And The Credit Goes To Her Body-positive Message

Lizzo was recently named TIME Magazine’s 'Entertainer of the Year' and due to her hit singles and several award show performances, her net worth has reportedly skyrocketed to $10 million. Recently, during an interview with a media portal, the Pretty Hurts singer spoke about her career and her journey in the music industry. Read on to know more.

Lizzo’s net worth in 2019

Lizzo is currently one of the most celebrated artists in the music industry. The Pretty Hurts singer started her career at the age of 14, but now the singer is getting her much-deserved limelight. Lizzo’s album Cuz I Love You peaked the Billboard 200 chart. As the year 2019 comes to an end, her net worth has been estimated to be $10 million by a leading entertainment website.

Lizzo’s stellar net worth has been a result of her chart-topping singles and award show performances. Recently, the Juice singer spoke about her career and journey in the music industry in an interview with a media portal. In the interview, Lizzo stated that from the month of March to recently, she was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. She stated that she was not happy with the way she felt about her body. She admitted that she did not feel sexy and she had no clue when it was going to end.

Lizzo recalled that there were times that she would go on stage and admit to her fans that she is not feeling herself. She also said that sometimes she would break down and cry. Lizzo also spoke about the body-positive message that helped her go mainstream in the music industry. She said that she has been doing body-positive music for a long time. She then witnessed a cultural change. She stated that body positivity existed for a long time and it was for fat bodies and black women to participate in, but it has become a trendy and commercialised thing now. Lizzo reportedly stated that she can now see it in the mainstream culture.

Lizzo has received eight nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. She has been nominated for three major categories, Album of the Year for the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, 'Song of the Year' and 'Record of the Year' for Truth Hurts. Lizzo currently has the highest number of nominations at the Grammys.

