Lizzo Has Been Honoured With The 'Entertainer Of The Year' Title, Read For Details

The year 2019 was already big for Lizzo and now she has been named Time’s Entertainer of the Year. The international magazine revealed the recipients of its annual awards early on Wednesday morning. Besides Lizzo, Greta Thunberg was also named as the Person of the Year for her stance as a climate activist.

Entertainer of the Year- Lizzo

Also Read: Taylor Swift Spends Thanksgiving In London With Rumoured Boyfriend Joe Alwyn; Details Here

album, Cuz I Love You shot up the charts this year knocking Truth Hurts. The latter had occupied the top position for several weeks. Lizzo also reportedly gave high profile performances at major festivals like the Glastonbury in the U.K. Her shows in Minneapolis at Armory were also sold-out. Earlier this year the Minnesotan had also won hearts with her performance at the VMAs.

Lizzo’s song has featured as a Walmart commercial where people are dressed as dancing carts. She had also provided the song Good as Hell for the GrubHub. A spokesperson of the leading magazine reportedly said that Lizzo has earned the praise that she has got for her “relentlessly positive and impossibly catchy” music and lyrics, both of which are “funny, bawdy and vulnerable”.

Also Read: Creator Of Lizzo’s Signature Slogan Could Get A Grammy Nod

Lizzo, in fact, had revealed that some of the credit for her success goes to the trend of body positivity. Though she had championed the cause, previously it was more of a protest than a “trendy, commercialized thing”. The singer also tends to pose nude and reportedly added with great enthusiasm that it is important “to have a relationship with your naked body”.

The singer revealed in an interview with the leading magazine that while she was growing up, Lizzo was always labelled as “different” but different in a negative way. Earlier, Lizzo was in an electro-soul duo called Lizzo & the Larva Ink. She then moved on to an all-female rap group called the Chalice which had also appeared on a 2014 Prince song. Since 2013, however, Lizzo has toured as a solo artist.

In 2017, Lizzo came up with the self-empowerment anthem, Truth Hurts, which was then added to the soundtrack of the Netflix film, Someone Great. It also went on to top the Billboard Hot 100. Her tiny purse on the VMA red carpet also spurred several hilarious memes on the internet.

Thankful 🙏🏾✨ https://t.co/gPnoQDlwGU — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 10, 2019

Also Read: Katy Perry's Wedding To Fiancé Orlando Bloom Postponed? Here's Why

Also Read: Lizzo Shows Off Her Impossibly Tiny Purse At AMAs Red Carpet

After this honour, Lizzo will next be seen in the Grammy which is being held on January 26, 2020. She has reportedly received eight nominations. This is more than what any other artist has received for this year.

Also Read: Lizzo Beating Receives 8 Nominations At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.