Lizzo's Best Fashion Looks And Pictures That Prove Confidence Is The Best Accessory

Rapper Lizzo has been making headlines since her album Cuz I Love You was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. The musician was actually born Melissa Jefferson and moved to Houston from Detroit when she was nine years old. Lizzo is also a talented flautist, having studied the instrument from a young age. Here are some pictures of the talented musician which proves that confidence is the best accessory.

Best pictures of Lizzo from her social media accounts

The Juice singer walked the red carpet wearing a tiny mini dress, which showed off her legs and her curves to perfection. She ensemble featured poofy sleeves to stand out on the red carpet. She also paired her look with a matching hat and her hair in an updo.

The rapper opted for a Siren Moschino by Jeremy Scott dress with an oversized boa for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. She completed her outfit with Stuart Weitzman sandals. She chose Gismondi 1754 necklace and bracelet to accessorise her look for the event.

The last great look Lizzo served us this year was the dress she wore on stage for her American Music Awards performance. Everyone was equally blown away by her soulful performance. She wore a stunning purple couture gown from Dominique Galbraith.

There were two moments that really solidified love for Lizzo. The first being when she showed up to the 2019 Met Gala in feather-embellished custom in Marc Jacobs dress. And the second being when she casually sauntered through the airport in the look.

