'Lone Star Christmas' Cast: Know Who Stars In This Classic Lifetime Romantic Movie

Lone Star Christmas is a classic Lifetime romantic movie. The movie is helmed by Lucie Guest. It released on December 14, 2020. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who takes her two daughters who plead that they want to spend Christmas with their grandfather. During Christmas celebrations, she falls in love with a local restaurant owner as she battles her feelings for her ex-husband. If one wants to know the cast of Lone Star Christmas, this article provides all the details.

Lone Star Christmas cast

Stephanie Bennett as Erin

Stephanie Bennett played the character of Erin in the movie. She is the mother of three daughters who takes them to meet their estranged father for Christmas in their town. While she is in the town, she falls in love with a local restaurant owner. She also starred in Shadowhunters, Leprechaun: Origins, 21 Thunder and Descendants.

Marco Grazzini as Mateo

Marco Grazzini played the character of Mateo in the film. Mateo is a local restauranteur who falls in love with Erin. Mateo cooks the best food in the town. During her stay in the town, Erin often visits his restaurant and he falls in love with him. He also starred in Christmas Unwrapped and Good Sam.

Brent Stait as Gary

Brent Stait plates the character of Gary in the film. Gary is Erin’s father and they share a rocky relationship. He was never vocal about his emotions towards Erin which led to the father-daughter duo not getting along well. He also starred in Mystery Alaska and Final Destination 5.

Colleen Wheeler as Farrah

Colleen Wheeler played the character of Farrah. Farrah is Erin’s mother and she tries to set Erin up with Mateo when comes to town. She also encourages Erin to forgive her father for the mistakes of the past. She also starred in A Wish For Christmas and Bridal Waves.

Lina Renna as Peyton

Lina Renna played the character of Peyton in the film. Peyton is one of Erin daughters. She insists that they should spend the Christmas with their grandfather Gary.

Emma Oliver as Carter

Emma Oliver played the character of Carter in the film. Carter is Erin’s youngest daughters. She is absolutely adorable and funny. She is most adorable of Lone Star Christmas cast.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

