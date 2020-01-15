The Debate
'Lord Of The Rings' Unveils First Cast For The Amazon Series

Hollywood News

Another news that has excited the fans of Lord of The Rings which will soon be on Amazon, is that 'first members of the fellowship' have been announced.

Lord of The Rings

Lord of The Rings will soon be available on Amazon and amid the increasing excitement among fans came the announcement of 'first members of the fellowship' on January 14. While most things about the series based on Middle Earth era has been kept under the covers, the first set of actors who will be starring in the series have been unveiled. So far, the confirmed cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, and Tyroe Muhafidin. 

Read - Best Fantasy Novels You Should Read If You Are A Fan Of 'Lord Of The Rings'

Netizens 'can't wait'

The Hotel Mumbai actor, Nazanin Boniadi has said that she is 'honoured and humbled' and also called the company of actors as 'incredible'. This was just the start of excitement among the LOTR fans on Twitter, from excitement to curiosity, the internet users posted their views regarding the new cast and 'few morsels'. 

However, the casting process is reportedly still incomplete and Amazon's co-head of TV, Vernon Sanders said that there are still some important roles which will be filled. Even though the characters which these stars will play have not been disclosed, Netizens posted gifs and stills from the movies to express excitement. 

Read - Lord Of The Rings TV Series Search For 'weird-looking' Actors To Play Orcs

Just last month, the castings agents for The Lord of the Rings TV Series announced that they were looking for people with fewer teeth, extra wrinkles and usual amounts of body hair to play the orcs and goblins. In the highest budgeted TV programme, the 'different' looking actors are wanted by two casting agents based in Auckland, New Zealand. Amazon has already spent nearly £190 million just to obtain the rights of the show which will also be the first adaption since Peter Jackson's films in the early 2000s. 

Read - Will Poulter Leaves Amazon Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings Series; Here Why

Read - 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Lands Early Season Two Renewal At Amazon

 

 

