'Full House' Actor Lori Loughlin And Her Husband To Be Sentenced In College Bribery Plot

After almost more than a year that Full House actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged for paying bribery of half a million dollars for the admission of their two daughters into the University Of Southern California, the couple is now heading to prison.

The couple will be sentenced on Friday, which is on August 28, 2020, after they pleaded guilty to participate in the college admissions cheating scheme which brought to light the shocking fact that parents can go any extent to get their children admitted to elite educational institutions. Lori's plea deal with the prosecutors had resulted in her having to spend two months in prison while her husband, Mossimo will have to spend five months behind the bars.

Judge to review Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's presentencing report

Lori and Mossimo will be sentenced in different hearings which will be held through video conferencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news report in Action News, the judge stated that he would decide whether to accept their deals along with the prosecutors after reviewing their presentencing report at their hearings.

The presentencing report refers to a document that consists of background on defendants which also helps in deciding the sentences. The couple's prison terms will be binding if the judge accepts their deals. Along with them, there are about 30 parents who have also been allegedly admitted to having participated in the schemes which involve a whopping amount of bribes to get their children in college.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's lawyers lash out at prosecutors

These schemes also include rigged exam scores or false athletic credentials. Apart from, Lori and Mossimo, ten people are also fighting the charges. The news report also stated that the couple's lawyers have revealed that they believed for more than one year that their payments were legitimate donations.

The lawyers have also accused the prosecutors of allegedly hiding some suitable evidence that can prove the couple's evidence. Lori and Mossimo were sentenced after the judge rejected their bid to dissolve the case over allegations of misdemeanor by the federal authorities. Lori was well-known for essaying the role of Aunt Becky in the show, Full House which aired between the years 1980 and 1990.

