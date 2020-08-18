From 'General Hospital' To 'Full House': List Of Popular Shows Starring John Stamos

John Stamos is a popular personality who is a successful American actor, producer, musician, comedian, and singer. He is also well-known for his shows like General Hospital, Full House, Fuller House, Grandfathered, and Jake in Progress, among others. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, here's a look of popular shows of the actor that you can binge-watch today-

Popular shows that you need to watch

General Hospital

General Hospital, an American daytime soap opera has aired on the ABC television network and has been filmed in Hollywood since its initiation. This popular show is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production, and the second longest-running drama in television in American history after Guiding Light. General Hospital also holds the record of receiving the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, for more than 13 times. John Stamos played the character of Blackie Parrish on this ABC soap opera, General Hospital. Reportedly, he was the foster child of Rick and Lesly Webber and portrayed this role in the year, 1982-84.

Full House

Full House, is an American television sitcom that records the events of a widowed father named Danny Tanner. In the show, he enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone to support and raise his three daughters, the oldest D.J., middle child Stephanie and youngest Michelle in his San Francisco home. This show was created by Jeff Franklin for ABC and aired from September 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995. Full House broadcasted a total of eight seasons and 192 episodes.

Fuller House

Fuller House is an American sitcom which is created by Jeff Franklin. The show is a Netflix original series and a sequel to the initial TV series Full House. This popular American sitcom stars John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin in the lead roles. John reprised the role of Jesse Katsopolis in Fuller House.

Jake in Progress

Jake in Progress was an American sitcom created by Austin Winsberg. The series broadcasted on ABC and started running on air from March 13, 2005, to January 9, 2006. The show, Jake in Progress was originally considered as a real-time comedy, and the first season of the show depicted the first date of Jake and a woman. However, the show averaged 5.5 million viewers in its first season and was initially cancelled by the makers. The lead cast of the show included John Stamos as Jake Phillips, Wendie Malick as Naomi Clark, Rick Hoffman as Patrick Van Dorn, and Ian Gomez as Adrian.

