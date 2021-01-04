Lori Loughlin's Daughter, Olivia Jade Will Keep Up 'the Vibes Good' This Year; See Post

Last week, Lori Loughlin was released from prison after two months. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced to jail for bribing to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though none out of the two played the sport. Her husband is still serving his five-month sentence. As Olivia’s mother was released from prison, Olivia welcomed 2021 with good vibes. Olivia added a new post on her Instagram, keeping her hopes high for 2021.

Olivia Jade's Instagram post -

In the post, Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade can be seen dancing in a black dress, holding a drink in her hand while watching the sunset from a seaside deck. She was seen with friends and boyfriend Jackson Guthy. She captioned her post by writing, ‘2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?’ Olivia is fully hoping that the New Year will bring more good vibes than for her and her family, despite ongoing legal issues. The American YouTuber enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans and followers showered her post with love in no time.

Olivia on Lori Loughlin's prison sentence

On December 8, Olivia had spoken about her parents' role in the college admissions scandal in the episode of Red Table Talk. She said that it had been hard for anybody to see their parents go to prison and they needed to move on. On the show, she explained how difficult it was for her and her family to face the situation.

More about Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin is an American actress and producer. She is recognized for her role as Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis in the sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. She has also appeared in many series such as The Edge of Night, 90210, When Calls the Heart and more. She was also a co-creator, producer, and star of the two seasons of The WB series Summerland. Lori has already paid off her $150,000 fine but is expected to spend two years on supervised release, and to perform 100 hours of community service upon her release.

