Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Being Booked For College Admission Scandal

Full House actor Lori Loughlin has been released from prison on December 28, 2002, after she was booked for bribing the college authorities to secure an admission for her daughters. She was sentenced to two months of jail while her husband designer Mossimo Giannulli is serving five months in jail.

Lori Loughlin’s college admission scandal

According to a report by The Guardian, Lori Loughlin has been released from federal prison after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for bribing the college authorities $500,000 to secure admission for both their daughters. They paid the bribe to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. But neither of the girls know how to row.

Their guilty plea came as a shocker because their lawyers were trying to prove them innocent for over a year. They also accused the investigators of fabricating the evidence against them. Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among some of the high-profile defendants on the case which reflected the lengths to which wealthy parents will go to get their children admitted in colleges.

The report by The Guardian also mentioned that the parents filtered the bribes through a fake charity. The charity was run by an admissions consultant who would create fake athletic certificates or even rig the test scores. Lori Loughlin’s comment on the scandal was when she told the judges that her actions have worsened the inequalities in society. She also said that she would do everything in her power to use this experience to do good further ahead.

Loughlin’s younger daughter Olivia Jade who is a social media influencer made her appearance on the Red Table Talk which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. On the show, Olivia said she doesn’t want to deserve pity. She also added that she realised she messed up and wants a second chance. Olivia also explained that she was not able to talk about all this because of the legalities involved in the case.

Lori Loughlin was supposed to report herself to prison on October 19 but instead reported on October 30 which was in agreement with both the defence and prosecutors. The prosecutors have also said that Lori will not seek an early release from prison based on coronavirus grounds. Her husband is still serving his sentence and will be released in April 2021.

