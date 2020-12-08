Olivia Jade To Open Up About The Loughlin-Giannulli College Scandal

As Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are in prison for their massive college admissions scandal, their daughter Olivia Jade is now set to open up about the incident. The 20-year-old will be seen in an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and talk about her experience for the first time.

Olivia Jade to speak about Loughlin-Giannulli college scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are both serving prison time currently which was led by the massive college scandal that the two were involved in. The couple had earlier acknowledged paying USD 500,00 to the Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation, so as to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabelle Rose Giannulli. The two were reportedly supposed to be admitted as recruits in the University of South California’s crew team.

Olivia Jade is now going to appear in public on The Red Table Talk and open up about the massive scandal, for the very first time. Olivia shared a snippet from the episode on her Instagram profile, where she says that this is going to be an open conversation. The episode shows that Jade understands the kind of criticism that came the family’s way since the news of her parents being involved in the scandal came out.

Moreover, Olivia is also heard referring to backlash as a good learning thing. Meanwhile, reports vary over Olivia and her sister Isabelle’s relationship with their parents after the entire thing came out. While some say that the former is angry with them about it, a few others suggest that it brought the girls close to their parents.

