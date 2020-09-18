Lori Loughlin's Request To Serve Her 2-month Prison Term Closer To Home Gets Approved

Hollywood actor Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty last month for her involvement in a college admission scandal along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli. She had requested to serve her prison sentence closer to her house in California. Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton recently signed her request to serve her prison sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

Lori Loughlin's prison sentence

According to US Weekly, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved Full House actor Lori Loughlin's request to serve her prison sentence in a prison closer to her house, the federal correctional institution located in Victorville, California. According to the Federal court documents, the request was filed on September 9. The facility has low security and houses 300 inmates. It is about just 100 miles away from her posh Bel-Air neighbourhood in L.A.

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months of prison in August. Along with that she also to pay $150,000 as a fine and spend 100 hours on community service. Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli who was also a part of the scandal was sentenced to five months in prison. He also was sentenced to two years of suspended release and has to pay a sum of $250,000 as fine. He has to spend 250 hours doing community service. Lori Loughlin and her husband have been asked to surrender on November 19 at 2 pm.

Lori Loughlin's case

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 after being involved in a college admissions cheating scheme. Loughlin and her husband paid a bribe of half a million dollars for the admission of their two daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli into the University Of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play any sport. Along with Lori Loughlin and her husband, Felicity Huffman was also involved in the scandal and is in prison currently.

