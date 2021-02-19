'Love Of Course' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

Love Of Course is one of the many romantic television films created by Hallmark in recent times. The plot of the film follows the story of a woman named Amy, who helps her daughter settle down in college, even though she would have to be alone after that. However, she lands a temporary job that involves the planning of Harvest Festival, during the course of which she comes across Noah and romance starts brewing between them. The film has an ensemble cast of actors who have portrayed various roles in the movie. Here is the list of the actors in the cast of Love Of Course.

Love Of Course cast

Kelly Rutherford as Amy Andolini

Kelly Rutherford has played the lead role in the cast of Love Of Course, having portrayed the role of Amy Andolini, who is a single mother. Kelly has worked in several popular television shows and a few films as well. Some of her most popular works includes Generations, Melrose Place, Gossip Girl, Being Mary Jane and more. She was last seen in the show Power Book II: Ghost.

Cameron Mathison as Noah Ferris

Cameron Mathison has played the role of Noah, who is a professor and becomes Amy’s love interest. Hailing from Canada, Mathison has worked in several Hallmark television movies in his career. Some of them include A Christmas To Remember, At Home in Mitford, The Christmas Ornament and many more. He has also worked in popular television shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Desperate Housewives and others.

Makenzie Vega as Cara Andolini

Makenzie Vega has played the role of Amy’s daughter in this film. Starting off her acting career as a child actor, she first made her debut in the television film Dr. Quinn: Revolutions. She has worked in a number of hit films and TV shows ever since. These include The Family Man, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Good Wife, 13 Reasons Why and many more.

Gabbie Douglas as Mattie Seton

Known most for her achievement in gymnastics, Gabbie Douglas had briefly appeared in this film. She has won three gold Olympic medals till date. A biopic was made on her as well, titled The Gabby Douglas Story.

