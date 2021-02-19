Michael Bolton And Zooey Deschanel Team Up To Host 'The Celebrity Dating Game'

The Dating Game had a long and successful run at ABC for many years. While the show was a hit during the time of its run, it had been scrapped by the network for many years. However, it is being brought back with a refined version, with Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschannel bagging the role of the hosts. The reboot of this show will have a celebrity mix to it and has been titled as The Celebrity Dating Game. More details about this upcoming show have been revealed along with the name of the hosts.

Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschannel team up as hosts

ABC has reportedly collaborated with Sony Pictures to bring this reboot to the audience, according to Deadline. The Celebrity Dating Game will show capture modern dating with an added flavour of single celebrities from different backgrounds trying to find a partner for themselves. The twist in this concept is that the identity of the celebrity will remain a secret, as their suitor will be selected according to their responses in the show. The suitors would have to answer certain questions posed by the celebrities themselves. This new concept with celebrities has rarely been picked up by any channel in the past.

The suitor would be picked up by a panel of bachelors or bachelorettes based on their answer to the questions. Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschannel partnering up as hosts has been announced on social media as well. There is no news yet about when the unexpected pair of hosts will start filming for this show. Further announcement on this development is likely to be made soon, with the show starting to create a hype among fans already.

The Celebrity Game will take over from its previous edition after more than two decades, given that it was extended till 1999 with Syndication. This reboot is actively being worked on, now that both the hosts have made their commitments to it. Zooey Deschanel has some experience in this field, having hosted Saturday Night Live previously. This would, however, be the first time that Michael Bolton steps up as a host.

