Golden Globes 2021 To Be Presented By Actors Like Kristen Wiig & Joaquin Phoenix

Golden Globes 2021 is going to be a star-studded event, featuring popular faces like Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, among many others. On Feb 17, Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC announced the first round of presenters for the Golden Globes 2021, and it is an exciting lineup of celebs. As mentioned in Variety, actors like Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger, and Annie Mumolo will be seen serving as presenters for the 78th Golden Globes awards.
However, it is still unclear whether these celebs will be physically attending the ceremony or presenting the awards digitally. Variety also reported last week that the producers of Golden Globe have asked all the presenters to attend the event in person at one of the two venues hosting the event. The publication further added that presenters were told COVID-19 protocols will be put in place. Golden Globes 2021 will air live on February 28, Sunday.
According to the same report, the nominees will watch the award show remotely. Once again, actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be seen co-hosting the ceremony from different coasts. While Tina Fey will host from New York's Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center, the latter will be seen at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Apart from Fey and Poehler, Golden Globes ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee will also co-host the evening.
As mentioned by ANI, netizens can also expect to see Jane Fonda during the Golden Globes. She is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award. Television writer and producer Norman Lear will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for his work in American sitcoms like The Jeffersons. On Feb 3, the nominations list was unveiled and it also made history by including three female directors in the best director category.
Here is the list of nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards:
Best Picture – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray , On The Rocks=
- Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture – Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round, Denmark
- La Llorona, France and Guatemala
- The Life Ahead, Italy
- Minari, US
- Two of Us, USA and France
Best Score – Motion Picture
- The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
- Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
- Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Best Song – Motion Picture
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah,
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Drama Series
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Musical/Comedy Series
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Actress – Television Motion Picture
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor – Television Motion Picture
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
- Don Cheadle. Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Supporting Actress – Television
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor – Television
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
