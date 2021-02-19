Zack Snyder Explains Importance Of 'Batman And The Joker Scene' In His Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will have Jared Leto reprising his role as the Joker. The trailer of the movie has a scene featuring Ben Affleck as Batman and the Joker which caught everyone’s attention. Now, the filmmaker revealed why it was necessary for the two characters to have a sequence together.

Zack Snyder explains the importance of Batman and the Joker scene in his Justice League

In a recent interview with I Minutemen, Zack Snyder talked about Batman and the Joker scene in his Justice League cut, mentioning its significance. He said that it was important to him that Batman and the Joker have a scene together. He stated that Batman-Joker are kind of the main hero-villain combo as their conflict is central to the DC universe. The filmmaker explained that it was a conflict that he had planned for the Knightmare sequence. He admitted that he was excited to get the opportunity to do the scene and to have a "little taste" of their onscreen presence. So, Snyder thought it was important for fans to see their Batman and the DC Extended Universe's (DCUE) Joker coming to some small conflict.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder explained the scene in his Justice League cut that has Jared Leto as Joker. Spoiler Warning! The character appears on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It is a dream sequence, a psychic vision, experienced by Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne. It reveals what will happen if the group of superheroes fails to stop the attack. Joker is described as sort of the “Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come,” supplying motivation through terror.

Zack Snyder has reportedly reworked the score, visual effects, and more for the upcoming film. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. Besides Jared Leto's Joker, the movie will feature Darkseid, updated Steppenwolf CGI, Superman in a black suit, Martian Manhunter, and other unseen sequences. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to release on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

Promo Image Source: HBO Max YouTube

