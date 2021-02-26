'Luca' Trailer Takes You On Vacation To The Italian Riviera With An Unforeseeable Twist

Disney and Pixar animation have teamed up once again to bring a coming-of-age comedy animated film Luca to the silver screen. It is Pixar's 24th feature animated film and is set to hit theatres on June 18, 2021. The trailer of this film was released on February 26, 2021. It revolves around two boys who are on their way to enjoy the vacation of their lives in Italy. But the twist in the tale is that they are actually sea monsters in disguise. Read the detailed review of Luca trailer ahead.

Pixar's Luca trailer review

The trailer begins with a beautiful Italian Riviera been shown. The people in the town are leading their simple and happy lives with some adults playing cards in one corner to a group of children playing together. Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano who are bets friends decide to spend their summer vacation here. Luca is the timid one while Alberto is the daring and adventurous one of the two.

They build a boat together, go cycling down the streets of the town and also go swimming to cool down the summer heat. But as they are recklessly riding their bicycle down a slope, they fall in the water and their secret is revealed. The moment they touch the water, they grow fins and tails. Scales also grow on their body similar to that of fishes. They transform into sea monsters only when they come in contact with water otherwise they remain human. They take shelter at a man's house who eyes them suspiciously.

The background score of Pixar's latest movie makes one feel like they are on the vacation with Luca and Alberto themselves. The trailer emanates happy vibes and will make one worry for the boys and their safety. Their transformation into sea monsters is extremely adorable as well. They might even be the cutest sea monsters ever. Their friendship is as thick as thieves. What happens to them in their vacation and is their identity revealed is something one will have to wait to uncover.

The movie is directed by Enrico Casarosa who also helmed The Good Dinosaur. Jacob Tremblay has lent his voice to Luca Paguro and Jack Dylan Grazer has voiced Alberto Scorfano. According to a report by Variety, Enrico said in a statement that this movie is close to him not only because it is set in the Italian Riviera where he grew up but also because it celebrates friendship.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

