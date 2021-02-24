'Teddy' Trailer Raises Anticipation Among Fans; Arya Stuns With Strong Action Sequences

Trailer of Tamil action-thriller Teddy was recently launched on the internet and it has already been creating quite some hype amongst fans. The trailer showcases superstar Arya and his live teddy bear, which has been helping the man in solving a bunch of mystery cases in a medical centre. The two characters also encounter a series of obstacles and are seen getting actively involved in fist-fights and arguments. The film Teddy has been scheduled to release on March 12, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Arya starrer Teddy trailer released

The trailer of the film Teddy was recently released on YouTube and fans have already expressed their liking towards the intriguing plot. In the Teddy trailer, actor Arya can be seen uncovering a series of fascinating events as he is on a mission to solve a medical mystery that needs immediate attention. Most of the scenes in the trailer involve a hospital and a few patients who seem to be admitted for a long time. The video also shows a three feet tall live stuffed Teddy, who seems to be helping Arya with the case. It is also helping the leading man by combatting the bad men with utmost skills.

The Teddy trailer has been gaining attention for its hard-hitting dialogues and strong action sequences. The upbeat background music is also adding to the effect and fans seem to be loving every part of it. The film seems to involve a few sequences from the country Azerbaijan, as the case is expected to have indirect links with a few goons there.

The Teddy trailer has been receiving a lot of appreciation in the comments section as the fans are loving all visuals and graphics. Some people have been eagerly waiting for the film to release as they believe actor Arya has done a splendid job in this entertainer. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

The film Teddy has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and will start streaming from March 12, 2021. It will star actors like Arya, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sayyeshaa Saigal in key roles.

