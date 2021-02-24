Age Of Samurai: Netflix Drops First Trailer Of Japanese Docu Drama Series

Netflix’s Age of Samurai is a six-part Japanese warrior docu-drama series bankrolled by Canadian production company Cream productions. The series is speculated to be the Japanese version of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Netflix has dropped the first Age of Samurai trailer and we get to see some pure Samurai combat in it.

Netflix drops Age of Samurai trailer

Netflix took to its social media to unveil the first trailer of its latest historical docu-drama series, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan. The documentary takes place in Feudal Japan and focus on the story of Date Masamune, one of Japan’s most legendary historical figures also known as The “One-Eyed Dragon.” In the trailer, we can see a lot of fighting and war scenes between the Samurais. Watch the Age of Samurai trailer right here:

Age of Samurai Plot

The documentary revolves around the story of The "One-eyed Dragon" and his 3 warlord allies who together lead the samurai warriors against each other to get all of Japan under one nation. Date Masamune’s was called "One-eyed Dragon" after he had ripped off his own eye after it became infected with smallpox when he was 17. He also murdered his own elder brother so that he was next in line for succession.

The story is based in the 16th century with the war happening over 400 years ago in feudal Japan. In the feudal period, emperors in Japan would send an army of Samurais to fight and conquer the land for the emperor. The plot revolves around Date using his powers to conquer and rule over Japan.

Age of Samurai cast

The Age of Samurai cast includes Hiro Kanagawa as the narrator, Hideaki Ito as Date Masamune along Masami Kosaka, Hayate Masao, Masayoshi Haneda, Wilfred LeeSeiji Hino and Elina Miyake Jackson in prominent roles. The series will air a total of six episodes, with each episode expected to be approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release date is February 24. Like all other Netflix shows, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release time on Netflix is at 12 AM PST on Friday, which is 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release time for Indian viewers will be 12:30 PM IST.

