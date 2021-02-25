John Abraham Unveils Fierce Look In 'Mumbai Saga' New Poster, Drops Trailer & Release Date

John Abraham took to Instagram on February 25 and unveiled the brand new poster of his upcoming movie, Mumbai Saga. Sharing the same, he wrote, "The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what." John looked fierce in a pastel kurta with a teeka on his forehead. He also revealed the Mumbai Saga trailer release date. The video is all set to release on February 26. The statement on the poster read, "The shocking true stroy behind Bombay becoming Mumbai." The movie is written, produced and directed by Sanjay Gupta and is slated to hit the marquee on March 19, 2021.

Mumbai Saga trailer release date revealed

(Source: John Abraham's Instagram)

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Mumbai Saga that gave fans a sneak peek into John Abraham's character as gangster Ganpat Ram Bhonsle; and Emraan Hashmi's role as a disciplined cop in the film. Mumbai Saga will follow the tale of how violence prevailed in Bombay and how the city then transformed into Mumbai, which was cleaner and safe from the clutches of the affluent people.

The teaser has surpassed 4.3M views within a day of its release. John asked fans to get ready to witness the "Saga" of the year and continued that the movie will show how violence ruled the streets in the 1980s and 90s. Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, Sangeeta Ahir. Sunil Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen playing prominent roles in the upcomer.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Wishes 'Kabir Singh' Co-star Shahid Kapoor On His B'day, Shares BTS Clip

Also Read | Disha Patani Aces Backflip With Trainer, Tiger Shroff Quips 'wish I Could Do'; Watch Video

Apart from this, the Force 2 actor also has Satyameva Jayate 2 in the pipeline. This year, on the 72nd Republic Day, John Abraham announced the new revised release date of his upcoming film. While the movie was earlier slated to release on May 12, 2021, the makers have pushed the dates further and Satyameva Jayate 2 will now release on May 14. John posted a picture of himself while posing with the National flag. Soon, fans wished him luck for his new venture and flooded the tweet with endearing comments.

TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN!

The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day!



See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021 pic.twitter.com/iFSMq9qMrS — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2021

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Says ‘filmy Feels Make Good Reels’ As She Recreates 'ZNMD’s' Hit Song

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Strikes 'Gangubai' Pose At Bhansali's B'day Dinner & Poses With Director; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.