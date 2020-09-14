'Lucifer' Musical Episode's Glimpse Out, Showrunners Reveal Its Idea

Fantasy television series Lucifer has garnered much anticipation from the audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting for its upcoming part two of season five and especially for the musical episode in it. Now a clip from the episode is out as the showrunners discussed it, along with the sixth and final season.

Lucifer musical episode clip and final season

Recently during the DC FanDome event, the makers dropped a sneak peek video into the upcoming musical episode from Lucifer season five part two, titled as Bloody Celestial Karoake Jam. It features Tom Ellis as the titular character, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel Espinoza. They dance on Queen’s infamous track 'Another One Bites the Dust' on a football field which is a murder scene and has a dead body. They are surrounded by cheerleader, players and a high school band. It is the first-ever musical episode on the show. Check out the clip shared by the Devil, Tom Ellis himself.

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

During the DCFanDome, Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich disclosed the idea behind the musical episode. He said that it began to blossom after their Vegan episodes, where Tom Ellis and Aimee Garcia did Luck Be a Lady. Modrovich recalled that he went into rehearsals and cried and added that it was “so exciting” for him. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson stated that part of the challenge was always trying to find a reason to do a musical episode. He noted that they had to have the story-based reason as to why they break into song.

Lucifer was cancelled by Fox after its third season. It was then picked by Netflix from season four and will end with season six. “You can’t keep a good devil down,” said Joe Henderson as he talked about the series’ return and its finale. He mentioned that they are potentially the “most cancelled-slash-uncanceled show” that has ever excited. Henderson stated that it is a mixture of emotions and whiplash and joy and gratitude. He asserted that they had a chance to end Lucifer with season five but then were given the option to decide whether or not they had one more story to tell. Ildy Modrovich said that so they had one more story to tell. “You can’t kill the devil,” noted Modrovich.

Lucifer season 5A was recently released on August 21, 2020, on Netflix. The release date of season 5B has not been announced yet. Lucifer's sixth and final season will begin shooting soon. It will reportedly have ten episodes, taking the total number of episodes to 93, missing the 100 mark by just seven episodes.

Promo Image Source: tomellis17 Twitter

