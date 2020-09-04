When Will 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 Be Released? Read Full Details

One of the most awaited series on Netflix, Lucifer had released its 5th season on August 21. However, the season has been split into two parts and the release date has not been confirmed yet. Viewers of the show are keen to know when the show would be releasing its second part. Chris Rafferty, one of the writers of the show, tweeted regarding the same.

When will 'Lucifer' Season 5 part 2 be out?

One of the writers of the show took to his Twitter account to share that a lot of people have been asking him about the release date of the second part of the 5th Season. The popular TV series starring Tom Ellis was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and forced to stop the production of the second half of the series in March.

The writer, Chris Rafferty mentioned in his Twitter post that even the team does not have any details about the release of the second part. He wrote, "A LOT of people are asking me this question. Sadly the answer is: we don't know. We were 95% done #LuciferSeason5 when Covid shut us down We'll resume when we can, but our priority = keeping everyone safe. You'll hear when it's ready Till then, rewatching is your friend!" Check out the tweet:

A LOT of people are asking me this question. Sadly the answer is: we don't know. We were 95% done #LuciferSeason5 when Covid shut us down ðŸ™ We'll resume when we can, but our priority = keeping everyone safe. You'll hear when it's ready ðŸ˜ Till then, rewatching is your friend! ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/8y4wareTw3 — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) September 2, 2020

The fans of Lucifer seem to be very supportive of the tweet. Some fans have appreciated the first part as well as mentioned about their curiosity about the next. Take a look:

About Netflix series 'Lucifer'

Lucifer, which stars Tom Elis, is a crime-solving show with a twist. The plot is about Lucifer Morningstar who was cast out of heaven for his betrayal and becomes the lord of hell. He gives away his throne to come live on earth and get a better understanding of human life. He ends up running his own nightclub called "Lux". He gets involved in a murder investigation of a friend of his and meets some detectives including Detective Chloe Decker.

Throughout the series, there are several challenges that he faces. The show is running on Netflix and has 5 seasons in total with 75 episodes. The show will resume production towards the end of September to finish shooting part 2 of season 5 and start shooting the next season.

