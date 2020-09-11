'Lucifer' Sixth And Final Season To Have Fewer Episodes Than Expected?

Lucifer is among the most popular series on Netflix. Premiering first in 2016 on Fox, it garnered great responses and was later bought by the streaming service. Season five, part one is currently streaming on Netflix with part two coming soon. The show is also confirmed to return with its sixth and final season. Now it is reported that the climax season will be relatively short.

Also Read | When Will 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 Be Released? Read Full Details

Lucifer season six to have fewer episodes than expected?

According to a recent report by TVLine, Lucifer final season is expected to have 10 episodes. It was earlier said that it could have only eight episodes, which would have made it the shortest season. Now an updated report states that Lucifer season six will run a total of ten episodes. It would make it on par with season four which also has the same number of episodes.

Fans were expecting Lucifer final season to have more number of episodes, considering that it even had 26 episodes in season three. The recently released first part of season five has eight episodes, with the same number coming in part two, which makes altogether 16 episodes for season five. It was speculated that the sixth season could include 16 or more episodes, but the recent report has saddened many fans.

If the news turns out to be true, then Lucifer will end with 93 episodes, missing the 100 episodes mark by just seven episodes. However, it is still said to be an exceptional run considering that the show was cancelled after its third season at Fox and was then revived by Netflix. The streaming platform has not confirmed the news yet.

Also Read | Fan Favourite Moments From 'Lucifer' Season 5 That Netizens Can't Stop Talking About

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Season 5 Ending: What Does Lucifer And Chloe's Fate Have In Store For Them?

Lucifer season 5 – part one, was released on August 21, 2020, on Netflix. It shows the devil returning to earth and engaging in a fight with his twin brother Michael. The second part is still left to be completed. The 16th and final episode is said to be filming soon as production is expected to resume from September 24, 2020. It will conclude the fifth season which will be then heading to Netflix soon. After wrapping part two, the team will directly commence shooting for the final season.

Also Read | Netflix's Lucifer To Address The Black Lives Matter Movement In Season 6

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as the titular character of the devil, Lucifer Morningstar. It also features Lauren German, D. B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesly-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and others. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the series will conclude, after airing for around five years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.