Marvel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With A Video Featuring Chris Evans, RDJ And Others

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The late actor was popularly known for playing T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now Marvel Studios has released a video paying tribute to the King of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On August 31, 2020, Marvel Entertainment released a video on their social media handles paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman. The 4:43 minute-long video shows behind-the-scenes of the late actor on sets of different Marvel films. It starts with a blank screen for a few seconds.

Title as "Chadwick Boseman Tribute", the video has several people from the Marvel studios talking about their colleague. It features Black Panther producer Nate Moore, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Letitia Wright, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordon, Angela Bassett, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. The video also has Boseman explaining what his portrayal of T’Challa means to people. “YOU WILL ALWAYS BE OUR KING” appears as the video ends. Check it out below.

Chadwick Boseman made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. After appearing in a short role, he played the lead in Black Panther (2018), becoming the first actor of colour to essay a lead character in the MCU. Boseman later reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). All four movies crossed $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The late actor has also said to voice the animated series What If…? which is yet to arrive on Disney+ platform. In it, instead of T’Challa / Black Panther, it is said that he would be seen as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

Chadwick Boseman’s death official statement

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

