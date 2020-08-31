'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' Virtual Preview Delayed By Netflix Post Boseman's Demise

The untimely death of the International actor Chadwick Boseman has left the entertainment industry deeply sadden. Keeping the tragic event in mind, Netflix has decided to delay the virtual preview event for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, that was scheduled for Monday. Read ahead to know.

Also Read | Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Ladies Special To Feature Popular Faces From Marathi TV In Comic Avatar

Netflix delays virtual preview event for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be Chadwick Boseman’s last on-screen appearance as the late actor has played the lead character in the movie, alongside Viola Davis and Colman Domingo. Chadwick Boseman plays the character of Levee in the movie, who is a very talented but troubled trumpet player.

The movie is an adaptation from August Wilson’s play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and is directed by George C Wolfe. The OTT platform, Netflix has decided to delay the virtual preview event for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that was originally going to be held on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Also Read | Loved 'Indian Matchmaking'? Check Out Similar Shows That You Will Definitely Enjoy

According to reports from Variety, authorities from Netflix have said that they are heartbroken over the news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman who was a ‘true fighter’, as his family called him in their poignant tribute. They then said that this is an incredible loss, and they are cancelling Monday’s preview event of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Further, authorities from Netflix urged fans to join them in sending their thoughts to his family and loved ones.

Also Read | Sci-Fi Movies To Watch On Netflix To Survive The ‘self-quarantine’ Phase

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos hailed Chadwick Boseman as “a superhero on screen and in life” and praised his great work ethic. According to reports from Variety, Ted Sarandos has said in a statement that it is impossible to imagine working at the level that Chadwick Boseman has while silently battling his illness. His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. He said that their (Netflix and team) thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Movies That Fans Can Binge-watch On Netflix

Chadwick Boseman died at the young age of 43 years old, on Friday, August 28, 2020, of colon cancer. He was popularly known for playing T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He received immense appreciation for his performance in the superhero movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.