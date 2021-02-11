'The Masked Dancer' Identity: Who Is Zebra? Fans Stunned By The Reveal

The dancing reality show, The Masked Dancer is currently one of the most-watched shows on American television. On February 10, The Masked Dancer eliminated and unmasked one more member before the grand finale that will happen next week. During the episode, the contestant who got the least number of votes was 'Zebra' and the celebrity behind the mask was revealed.

Zebra on the Masked Dancer

The Wednesday episode of The Masked Dancer started with the solo performances of the four contestants Zebra, Tulip, Cotton Candy and Sloth. Once the contestants were done performing it was time for the finalists' Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and guest judge Will Arnett to vote for their favourite dancers and determine which performer would be kicked off just one week before the finale.

The contestant who came out on the bottom was Zebra, who danced to Bobby Darin's 'Mack the Knife'. He was unmasked and revealed to be the 48-year-old boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Panellists Arnett and Green correctly guessed that Zebra was De La Hoya, but the other judges' incorrectly guess Zebra to be The Miz, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Fans were stunned by the moves of Oscar De La Hoya and were surprised by the unmasking. The fans took to Twitter to share their feelings regarding the unmasking. Read some of the fan tweets below:

I knew that my Golden Boy was the Zebra!!@OscarDeLaHoya#TheMaskedDancer — Carolyn H (@CHsugar0323) February 11, 2021

def think zebra is @OscarDeLaHoya !! it all makes so much sense!! #TheMaskedDancer — masked dancer (@maskeddancer13) February 11, 2021

@OscarDeLaHoya I was shocked you were the Zebra!!!! You were so good!!!! #oscardelahoya #TheMaskedDancer #ZebraMask Glad you were on there representing Latinos!!!! @mariolopezviva your boy did amazing on The Masked Dancer!!! — Marisa Del Carpio (@marisaisabel8) February 11, 2021

I was fooled!!! #TheMaskedDancer I thought the zebra was @DonnieWahlberg I was so wrong!!!😂😂 — I Don't Know My Name.. (@CurlyHeadedGay) February 11, 2021

The Masked Dancer Spoilers

The plot of The Masked Dancer is similar to that of The Masked Singer. Here, the celebrity participants have to don various funky costumes to disguise themselves and perform. The show is being hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Following the unmaskings of De La Hoya's Zebra, Jordin Sparks' Exotic Bird, Vinny Guadagnino's Hammerhead, Brian McKnight's Cricket, Elizabeth Smart's Moth, Bill Nye's Ice Cube and Ice-T's Disco Ball, three masked dancers remain Tulip, Cotton Candy and Sloth.

The three will battle it out for "The Masked Dancer's" grand prize: the Diamond Mask Trophy, which is an upgrade from "The Masked Singer's" Golden Mask Trophy. The grand finale will be premiering next week in which the identities of the remaining three contestants will be revealed. There have been speculations that there is a good chance that Tulip is Maddie Ziegler.

