Shia LeBouf Slammed By Sia For 'conning Her Into Relationship' After Twigs Filed A Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs have been making headlines recently. The actor and singer reportedly broke up a while ago. Recently the news, 'FKA Twigs sues Shia LaBeouf' spread like wildfire in the media. FKA Twigs shared on her Instagram that Shia LaBeouf was an abusive boyfriend and filled a lawsuit against him. American-Australian singer Sia also took this as a chance to support FKA Twigs in their shared trauma. Sia defended FKA Twigs and said that she was conned by Shia LaBeouf into an adulterous relationship. Read all the details here.

READ MORE: Did Shia LaBeouf Get Real Tattoos For 'Tax Collector'? Read To Find Out

About Sia and Shia LaBeouf's relationship and FKA Twigs' Lawsuit against the actor

Sia and Shia LaBeouf worked together five years ago. If you have seen the music video of Sia's song Elastic Heart back in 2015 one might have spotted Shia LaBeouf in her music video along with Maddie Ziegler, a then 12-year-old ballerina dancer who stars in most of Sia's music videos.

Shia Labeouf and Sia's relationship wasn't a much-discussed story. However, after FKA Twigs opened up about her relationship issues with him and filed a lawsuit against him, Sia took to her Twitter and supported her. She spoke about how he hurt her as well when the two were in a relationship.

Sia didn't reveal any details about their relationship but in a tweet, she shared on Sunday, the Chandelier singer confessed that Shia conned her into an adulterous relationship by claiming to be single. She also called him a pathological liar and said he hurt her emotionally and belives he is sick. Sia wrote she has compassion for him and his victims. She ended the tweet saying, "Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

Sia also shared a follow-up tweet expressing her support to the 32-year-old singer FKA Twigs. Sia wrote I love you FKA Twigs and called her brave. Sia said she was proud of FKA Twigs and called her stand very courageous. When Sia tweeted her experience, The latter singer retweet to her and apologised for her trauma as well. FKA wrote that they should support each other writing to Sia. In another follow-up, FKA added, "love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you, everyone, for your love and solidarity." See the chain of tweets here.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf Being Eyed To Play Moon Knight In Marvel's X-Men Reboot?

READ MORE: When Shia LaBeouf Revealed That He Was Romantically Involved With Megan Fox

i'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3 https://t.co/0s5BJ9c7t3 — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Misdemeanour: Reports

love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3 https://t.co/eqcf3OAsnM — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf Accused Of 'knowingly' Giving STD To Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; Lawsuit Filed

IMAGE CREDITS: @siamusic, @fkatwigs and @westandwithshia IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.