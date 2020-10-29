Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, And Others Join Miramax Pic's Remake 'He's All That'

There are new additions to the remake of the 90’s classic teen film, She’s All That. The leads roles of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook are being played by Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan and the new additions are Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, and Myra Molloy. Read on for more details.

Also Read: 'American Pie Girls Rules' Cast: Know Who Starred In The 9th Installation Of The Franchise

New cast additions for He’s All That

The 90’s classic teen film She’s All That is releasing in a Miramax Pic modern remix as He’s All That. The titular roles are being portrayed by Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan. The former plays Freddie Prinze Junior and the latter plays Rachael Lee Cook. The movie has new additions which are Madison Pettis of American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Peyton Meyer of American Housewife, Isabella Crovetti of Magic Camp, Annie Jacob of Motherland: Fort Salem, and Myra Molloy of The Bold Type.

The remake is being produced by the very same producers of the original that are Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay. Screenwriter R. Lee Fleming is also making a return; the three had also worked on developing the first film 20 years ago. The remake will be helmed by Mark Waters. The film’s plot follows an influencer who takes upon herself and accepts the challenge of turning the biggest loser of the school into a charming prom king after her boyfriend makes her a laughing material.

Also Read: American Pie Movie 'Girls' Rule' Hitting Netflix Soon, Watch Trailer Here

As per reports of Deadline, Madison Pettis is portraying a role similar to late Paul Walker’s character from the original, Myra Molloy will play one of the best friends to Rae’s character whereas Peyton Meyer will portray Rae’s ex-boyfriend similar to Taylor Vaughan from the first instalment. Isabella Crovetti will be seen playing Tanner’s younger sister while Annie Jacob is playing his best friend.

Madison Pettis is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Peyton Meyer by Innovative Artists; Myra Molloy by Luber Roklin Entertainment and The Gersh Agency. Isabella Crovetti is represented by Osbrink Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment; while Privilege Talent and Alan Siegel Entertainment represent Annie Jacob.

Also Read: Hollywood Classic Comedy Movies That You Can Binge-watch Even Today

Also Read: Hollywood Classic Comedy Movies That You Can Binge-watch Even Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.