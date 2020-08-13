American Pie Movie 'Girls' Rule' Hitting Netflix Soon, Watch Trailer Here

American Pie is a popular film franchise that was started in the year 1999. Currently, it has four films but the makers have recently announced another addition to the series. The 5th edition will be called, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule. The makers recently released the trailer of the film and it has certainly been the trending topic amongst the film community. Read more to know about the new American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule trailer.

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rule trailer

Universal Studios recently shared a new trailer on their Youtube page. It was unexpected to see a 5th part of the American Pie Presents series as there were no films released since 2012. American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule is not going to be like the other American Pie films. It is going to feature a group of women, making it the first women-centric film of the series. The trailer of the film shows how the 4 girls face problems relating to their love life. The plot of the film seems to be coordinated with the original American Pie films. The trailer also lais a lot of emphasis on the film is made about girls and not boys this time.

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rule cast

The film stars some of the most talented members of the film industry including Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, PiperCurda, Natasha Behnam, Darren Barnet, Zachary Gordon, Camaron Engels, Christian Valderrama, Barry Bostwick, Ed Quinn, Sara Rue and Danny T. American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule is being directed by Mike Elliot and the script has been written by Blayne Weaver and David H. Steinberg. Currently, no specific dates have been given out for the film’s release date. But reportedly, the film will be available on Netflix, DVD, and Digital on On-Demand from October 6, 2020.

List of American Pie Movies

The first American Pie movie was released in 1999 and it was a major hit for its time. The series was so popular that it lead to a global pop culture phenomenon. All the American Pie movies have managed to bring in a total collection of about $884 million at the global box office. It managed to gain a cult following amongst the young viewers.

American Pie Presents:

American Pie Presents: Band Camp American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile , American Pie Presents: Beta House American Pie Present: The Book of Love.

American Pie original series:

American Pie American Pie 2 American Wedding American Reunion

