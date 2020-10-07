'American Pie Girls Rules' Cast: Know Who Starred In The 9th Installation Of The Franchise

American Pie is back with the ninth movie in the franchise called American Pie Girls' Rules. The movie premiered on Netflix on October 6, 2020 and carried forward the mantle that the adult comedy movie had held so far. However, this time it is the girl gang who is the lead in the movie previously helmed by a group of boys. Here's a look at the American Pie Girls' Rules cast.

American Pie Girls' Rules cast

Madison Pettis as Annie

Madison Pettis is a child actor who has worked in a number of movies and series. She is popular as Peyton Kelly in the 2007 movie Game Plan which cast Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as her dad. She also starred as Sophie Martinez in the Disney series, Cory in the House and as Allie Brooks in 2011's Life With Boys. She also starred in Mostly Ghostly: Who Let the Ghosts Out?, Five Points, Phineas and Ferb, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1& 2, The Lion Guard and more. In American Pie Girls Rules, she plays the role of a girl who wants to date a boy.

Piper Curda as Kayla

She is an American actor and singer who is popular for her role in Disney Channel's I Didn't Do it as Jasmine and as Allison in Teen Beach 2. She also appeared in the third season of A.N.T. Farm. She also starred in movies like The Wretched, School Spirits and Youth & Consequences. She plays the lead in American Pie Girls Rules as Kayla.

Lizzie Broadway as Stephanie Stifler

She is popular mostly for television series. She has worked in Southland, Shameless, Bad Mom, Bones, Conan, Trophy Wife, 16 and Missing, Chicago P.D. and more. In American Pie Girls Rules, she is like the female counterpart of American Pie's Stifler.

Natasha Behnam as Michelle

She is also mostly famous for her roles in television series. She has starred in Get Spy, Blake & Emily Get Famous, You've Got Male, Wrinkles... and Other Unfortunate Defects, Animal Kingdom, Avoid A Void, Arranged, Special Teams and more. In American Pie Girls Rules, she plays the other lead role of Michelle.

Darren Barnet as Grant

He is famous for his stint as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. He has also appeared in many television series like This Is Us, Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T., Simi Valley, Mr. Machine, Turnt, Instakiller, Family Reunion and more. In American Pie Girls' Rules, he essays the role of everyone's object of affection and the son of the high school principal.

