Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday In Jamaica With Kids And Alleged BF

Singer Madonna recently celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica with her kids and her alleged boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. She then uploaded numerous pictures of the celebration and they have been doing rounds on social media. Earlier this year, the singer was tested positive for COVID 19 which has held the world in its clasp.

Madonna shared a series of pictures over the weekend where she was seen enjoying her getaway with family and rumoured boyfriend for her birthday. The singer captions a video as “Birthday Fun in Jamaica” and thanked the citizens for being so welcoming. She posted a 3.26 minutes long video in which she filmed how as the sunset, people were grooving to the music and beats.

The singer was seen sitting with Ahlamalik Williams and speaking to the camera, “Happy birthday to me” as she raised her glass. A group of musicians also sang happy birthday to Madonna and made her feel special. Watch the video below.

Madonna also shared pictures on her social media handles where she showed how she spent her weekend in Jamaica. She captured snaps of her twin daughters Estere and Stella. Madonna even shared pictures of Estere as she struck a pose while enjoying herself in the outdoors and in another picture, and shared another picture of Stella, rocking her bright red lip colour.

Madonna also documented the food that she ate along with the beautiful scenic beauty of the place where she was. The pictures are receiving immense love from the singer’s fans. Check out some of the pictures below.

Fan reactions

Fans gushed to the pictures and wished the actor well on her birthday. Many fans loved how happy and beautiful Madonna was looking. Several fans appreciated the singer’s dress and even took notes from her birthday looks. Check out some of the comments below.

Earlier, Madonna had shared a series of pictures of her son Rocco, who had turned 20 recently. The singer wrote in her caption, “How did 20 years go by so fast?” The picture got flooded with numerous fan comments as they saw Rocco’s childhood pictures with Madonna. Check out the pictures below.

