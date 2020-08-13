True Beauty Webtoon Inspired Drama Finalises Cast, Cha Eun Woo & Moon Ga Young In The Lead

True Beauty makers have confirmed the lead cast of the show. The tvN drama will witness Moon Ga Young, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob in the main role. The drama is inspired by the hit webtoon True Beauty which released back in 2018. The drama will soon go into production as per by the Korean media portal Soompi.

True Beauty cast Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Tale of Nokdu cast's Hwang In Yeob confirmed

According to reports, the drama will be based on the webtoon by the same name, True Beauty, which was a rom-com between three pivotal characters. The webtoon’s story will be retold with different creative takes. In the drama, Im Joo Kyung will be essayed by Moon Ga Young and Lee Su Ho will be essayed by Cha Eun Woo. The reel story is about Im Joo’s complexities and her insecurities which make her hide her true self in a layer of make-up. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who will have to face her fears and insecurities as the show progresses.

Cha Eun Woo’s character Lee Su Ho, on the other hand, is a guy who is strongwilled and outgoing with good athletic personality and grades. However, he has a hidden scar in his heart. He wants to let go of his inhibitions. The two main characters are childhood friends who later turn into lovers.

A popular character in the webtoon, True Beauty, was Han Seo Joon, whose role will be essayed by Hwang In Yeob. His character is that of tough on the outside and a softie on the inside. He is also the direct competition to Su Ho. Hwang is a rookie actor who was part of Tale of Nokdu cast. He was recognised for his acting in the drama.

Park Yoo Na reportedly was offered the role of the bold and beautiful Kang Soo Jin, however, a confirmation is awaited from her side. The drama True Beauty is helmed by Kim Sang Hyub, who is credited with works like The King Loves and Extraordinary You. It is written by Lee Si Eun who has formerly written Rude Miss Young Ae.

