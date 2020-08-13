Madonna Celebrates Birthday Of Son Rocco, Says "How Did 20 Years Go By So Fast?"

Madonna took to Instagram to wish her eldest son Rocco Ritchie a very happy birthday. The singer posted a series of photographs of Rocco and even wrote a heartfelt caption for him. Fans of the artists were delighted to see the bond Madonna and her son share, as it was evident from the adorable pictures. Rocco turned 20 and thus Madonna happened to share a series of photographs in which she posed with Rocco through the years of his life.

Madonna celebrates Rocco Ritchie's birthday

Madonna shared the photo series and captioned the image firstly wishing her son with a bunch of colourful and vibrant emojis. Later, the singer questioned how 20 years simply went by so fast. She was in complete awe and appreciated her son through the caption and even hinted that he has turned20 in “2020” by using a hashtag as she completed her caption. Fans of Madonna too took to the comments to wish Rocco on his birthday and send him several positive messages. Several popular personalities also wished Rocco on his birthday and showered him with blessings in the comments of the photos that Madonna posted on her Instagram handle. As the caption closed, Madonna sent him all her love and wished him once again.

Madonna's photos were quite interesting and fans loved the photo series. In the first picture, Rocco can be seen trying to hear something from a device. He sported a corduroy jacket along with a sweater inside and a blue pair of denim. His shades simply added more glamour to the overall look, to the picture which was captioned as “style’. In the next picture tiled “Fun”, Madonna can be seen having a jovial moment with her son as she tied a set of braids to his long hair. In the third picture, both Madonna and Rocco can be seen sporting a similar overcoat. Madonna captioned this picture as “Same Age” hinting a “like mother like son” reference. The next picture came from one of Madonna’s concerts in which Rocco too was present and dancing with her on stage, and thus Madonna tagged the picture as “Rock star”. For the last picture in the series, Madonna shared a monochrome picture of the first haircut Rocco received as an infant.

