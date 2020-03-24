Madonna's New Video On Covid-19 Has Fans Calling Her "Dhinchak Pooja On A Psychotic Break"

Madonna recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in a bathtub. This video received a lot of backlash as Madonna called the Coronavirus a 'great equaliser'. Many fans called her out for not thinking of the less privileged. Many of her fans have commented on the video and many also took to Twitter to criticize Madonna.

Madonna’s video

In the video, Madonna can be seen in a bathtub full of milk and flower petals. She is sporting her birthday suit and is also wearing jewellery. In her monologue regarding the Coronavirus, Madonna said, “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.” This comment of hers is facing a lot of backlash. Take a look at the video here.

Here is how fans are reacting to Madonna's statement:

Madonna’s quarantine diaries are like dispatches from an alien planet that is made of money https://t.co/hwXJ51M99o — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 24, 2020

WHAT IS WRONG WITH HER?!!



Madonna posted a bizarre Quarantine video in the bathtub 🛀



She wants us all to know that the rich & poor are suffering the same during this Quarantine.



I HAVE SEEN IT ALL!!



I Can’t stop Laughing!

*Who’s laughing with me ? pic.twitter.com/zVfOA8ZseB — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 24, 2020

The one great casualty of coronavirus self isolation - Madonna became Dhinchak Pooja on a psychotic break — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) March 23, 2020

Be honest. Would you have known this was Madonna if there had not been a caption?



Me neither. pic.twitter.com/KQjFDpuuEL — JRo (@jro282876) March 23, 2020

So bless, Madonna has lost her tiny mind and she’s rich. Papa Don’t Preach to the rest of us. — L(assitude) (@lmwortho) March 23, 2020

