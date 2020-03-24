The Debate
Madonna's New Video On Covid-19 Has Fans Calling Her "Dhinchak Pooja On A Psychotic Break"

Hollywood News

Madonna calls coronavirus 'the great equaliser' in bizarre bathtub video and gets supremely told off by netizens. Take a look at how fans are reacting to this.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madonna

Madonna recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in a bathtub. This video received a lot of backlash as Madonna called the Coronavirus a 'great equaliser'. Many fans called her out for not thinking of the less privileged. Many of her fans have commented on the video and many also took to Twitter to criticize Madonna.

Read Also| Madonna Calls Coronavirus ‘the Great Equalizer’ In Bizarre Bathtub Video; Faces Flak

Madonna’s video

In the video, Madonna can be seen in a bathtub full of milk and flower petals. She is sporting her birthday suit and is also wearing jewellery. In her monologue regarding the Coronavirus, Madonna said, “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.” This comment of hers is facing a lot of backlash. Take a look at the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kroywen79 (@kroywen79) on

Read Also| COVID-19 Is A Great Equalizer: Madonna From Her Bathtub

Here is how fans are reacting to Madonna's statement:

Coronavirus

Read Also| Madonna Offers Harry And Meghan Her Apartment With The 'best View Of Manhattan'

Read Also| David Bowie, Madonna, And Other Revolutionary Artists Of The 80s

 

 

