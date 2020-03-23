Madonna Calls Coronavirus ‘the Great Equalizer’ In Bizarre Bathtub Video; Faces Flak

Madonna was recently slammed by her fans on social media after she called COVID-19 “a great equaliser”. Many of her fans called her out for not thinking about the less privileged. Her fans commented against the video in her the comment section of this bizarre Instagram post where she posed in her birthday suit.

Madonna slammed by fans over COVID-19 comments

Madonna is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The Material Girl singer follows a tremendous fan following online and worldwide. But recently the pop star suffered the wrath of her fans on social media.

It all started when Madonna posed in a milk bathtub filled with flowers and flower petals. The 61-year-old singer was surrounded by candles and was also wearing some jewellery and her birthday suit posing in the bathtub. While sitting in the bathtub, Madonna talked about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In her monologue regarding Coronavirus, Madonna said, “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are."

She further continued and said, “How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

Madonna also stated, “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, that it’s made us all equal in many ways.” She continued and said, “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down we are all going down together.” She also talked about Coronavirus: The great equaliser’ in the Instagram caption. Madonna wrote, “No discrimination – Covid-19! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe”.

As mentioned earlier, Madonna’s fans slammed her for this post in the comment section on Instagram. Fans called her out for “romanticizing” the issue. Some fans even advised her to “get over yourself”. Madonna’s fans even requested her to be a little more empathetic towards the people who are suffering due to Coronavirus.

