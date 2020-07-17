Madonna Indulges In Steamy Workout Session With Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams; See Pics

Recently, pop star Madonna took to her Instagram handle to share a workout picture with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams. As seen in the picture shared, Ahlamalik Williams can be seen helping Madonna, while the songstress can be seen performing a very proactive stretch for knees, after it was reported that she had recently gone through knee surgery. Take a look at the picture:

Madonna put her back up high while planting her hands on the ground in front of her and resting her hips on Ahlamalik William's front. In another picture shared, Madonna can be seen lying on a yoga mat and stretching her arms, letting her golden locks fan out from.

If the reports are to be believed, the singer has been dealing with her injury since March, when she fell on stage and since has relied on using a cane and knee supports to walk and do other daily activities. Earlier this year, Madonna wrote on Instagram about hurting her knees while falling on stage, two nights prior to 'when a chair was pulled out from underneath her by mistake and she landed on the floor on the tail bone.'

All about her Knee surgery

Recently, Madonna took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Stem Treatment for her recent knee injury. The singer shared the picture of the blood being processed in an insulin injection. She also showed a photo of the injured area after an early reporting cartilage tear in her knees. Due to the knee injury, Madonna had to cancel several shows, including her recent Madame X Tour. Take a look at the pictures shared by her:

Madonna battle with Coronavirus

Madonna revealed that she was tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies, by sharing the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV. During the chat, the singer mentioned that when a person gets tested positive for antibodies it means that he/she had the inactive virus in the body. Adding to the same, Madonna revealed that she was sick at the end of her tour in Paris over seven weeks ago, along with many other artists in the show. Furthermore, the singer added that she and her team thought that they were caught up with 'some bad flu'. Take a look at the post shared by Madonna:

(Image credits: Madonna Instagram)

