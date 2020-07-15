Ranveer Singh Surpasses Selena Gomez On Giphy To Have More Than 1 Billion Views

Amid the lockdown, Ranveer Singh has been quite active on his social media while spending time with Deepika Padukone at their Bombay residence. He is quite active on several platforms one of which is Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine for sharing images, or GIFs. Recently it was reported that Ranveer Singh's channel already had over 1.1 billion views in total. It was also reported that with this Ranveer has beaten Selena Gomez who is currently at 961 million views. One media report also suggests that he has become the fastest-growing world icon on the platform!

Ranveer Singh beats Selena Gomez on Giphy

Ranveer Singh crossed 1 billion views and has joined the with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande. One report suggested that the reason Ranveer is so successful on the platform is because of his huge fan base who is active on social media. He is the youngest male superstar in India to have a total social media reach of over 56 million across all platforms. Apart from this, Ranveer also is among the top 3 highest followed Instagram accounts of any Bollywood male actors.

An entertainment portal has mentioned that he is a global phenomenon. It added that Ranveer has fans from countries like United States, UK, Scotland, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, France, Germany, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE countries, Canada, Japan and even in some African countries! Take a look at his grippy profile here.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy which won several awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a street rapper from Mumbai. Now he will be seen '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

This film is based on India's 1983 World Cup victory and follows what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has previously expressed to the media, that the film will showcase a lot of behind-the-scenes incidences and happenings during the World Cup and the story will definitely leave all cricket fans amused.

