Anupam Kher Shares Updates About Mother's Health; Urges Fans To 'express Love' To Parents

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a video, updating fans about his mother Dulari and brother’s health. In the video, Kher revealed that he has been trying to remain positive and hopeful, however, there are days when he feels a little low. Speaking about his mother’s condition in the hospital, Anupam Kher revealed that his mother is trying to remain spirited and shared that the rest of the family members are doing well too and are currently under home quarantine. In the video, Anupam Kher mentioned that besides keeping touch with her relatives, his mother has been checking on his friends Anil Kapoor, Ashok Pandit and Satish Kaushik. Take a look at the video:

In the video, Anupam Kher urged fans to express their love for parents and advised them to understand their ‘helplessness’. With the video shared, Anupam Kher wrote: “Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self!”

Stars who contracted COVID-19

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed on Twitter that they have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Later, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya, too, have been tested positive. Television actor Parth Samthaan, too, mentioned that he has contracted COVID-19, on Instagram. Meanwhile, in Hollywood, pop diva Madonna, earlier this year, revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 antibodies.

As it turns out, Madonna contracted the virus while on her Paris Tour, as the singer recently took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status. Actor Idris Elba, too, was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this year. Putting fans' concerns to rest, Idris Elba recently came for a live session on his Twitter to update his fans about his health condition, in which he mentioned that he was 'worried' as he had asthma and it could escalate his health problems further. Besides Madonna and Elba, stars like Charlotte Lawrence, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic

More than 1,31,13,181 cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 52,71,871 active cases and 72,68,022 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 5,73,288 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 3.5 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, China and is dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US are resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, two more positive cases emerged. Meanwhile, India is recording a surge in cases with each passing day. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded a reported 24,498 cases.

