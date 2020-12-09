Madonna Gets Inked For The First Time, Expresses Love For Family Through Tattoo

International pop artist Madonna recently got her first permanent tattoo and took to social media to speak about the same. The singer shared pictures from the tattoo studio and also revealed that the tattoo is a tribute to her loving family. She got ‘LRDMSE’ tattooed on her wrist which is a combination of initials from the names of her six children. Her fans were quick to flood the comments section of the post with uplifting comments as they were loving the tattoo and its significance.

Madonna gets inked for the first time at 62

Pop sensation Madonna recently took to Instagram to showcase her new tattoo as she got inked for the very first time. She has posted a bunch of pictures from the tattoo studio while revealing the new tattoo on her wrist which holds high significance in her life. In the first picture, the artist is seen doing his work while Madonna is settled on the leather seat for her first ink.

In the second photograph shared, she is seen having an intense conversation with the artist, discussing her requirements and expectations from the art piece. She has also described the décor of the studio along with proper before and after pictures.

In one of the photographs, Madonna is seen lying on the leather seat while the artist finishes the job around her wrist. She has gotten the word ‘LRDMSE’ tattooed, which stands for, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and the twins, Estere and Stella. In these set of pictures, Madonna is seen pulling off her baby pink hair with utmost grace and style. She is spotted wearing a quirky black and brown sweater with a pair of simple black pants.

In the caption for the post, Madonna has mentioned that she is getting inked for the very first time now. She has also indicated that the tattoo is an ode to her family, though the obvious hashtag. She has also given due credits to the artist who made the tattoo for her. Have a look at the post on Madonna’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about her new tattoo while congratulating her over her first ink. A few people have been guessing what the tattoo could possibly mean, while others expressed how surprised they are with the new piece. Have a look at the comments.

