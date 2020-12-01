Madonna's Big Family Gathering Video Is A Rare Sight Of All Her 6 Children And BF

Popstar Madonna's family is quite huge. With six children, it is difficult to catch a glimpse of Madonna's whole family all together in one frame. Madonna took to her Instagram recently and shared a small video of her family from their recent gathering. The video saw Madonna with her children in the initial frame. Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' PDA was also caught in this snippet. See the video and read all the details here.

Madonna's big family gathering including ALL her six children and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams

Since the holidays are around the corner and everyone is spending their holidays with their family, the celebrities are also doing the same. Madonna posted a small montage video of her family gathering. The singer was seen standing by the fireplace with all of her children who then dispersed and then Madonna was seen with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams engaging in some holiday love. Madonna has six children, two from her prior relationships and four adopted children. Madonna posted this video with the caption, "A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks. #everyday #ninasimone". She shared this extremely special memory on her Instagram and the fans find it extremely sweet. Actor Kelly Ripa left a lot of hearts in the comments section on Madonna's video. See the post and the comments here.

Madonna's Family includes Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon otherwise known as Lola she is Madonna's eldest child. Lola is 24 years old and is the daughter of Carlos Leon. Rocco is also Madonna's biological son. She shares Rocco with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Rocco is 20 years old making him her second eldest child.

David Banda is Madonna's adopted son. He is 15 years old and was seen wearing a 90s inspired suit and black hat in this small video that she posted. Mercy James is another adopted daughter of Madonna's she was seen wearing a colour printed dress in the video. Mercy is 14 years old. Stella and Estere are the twin sisters that Madonna adopted. They are both 8 years old. They are the youngest in Madonna's clan. According to Daily Mail Madonna adopted her four children from Malawi, Africa.

IMAGE CREDITS: @madonna IG

