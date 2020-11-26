Madonna Sebastian Dazzles Fans With Her Classy Pictures In Munnar; Take A Look

Actor and singer Madonna Sebastian recently took to Instagram to share with her fans latest pictures from her photoshoot in Munnar. The actor is seen sporting a classy green dress and posing with a red BMW. Take a look at her pictures and see how fans responded to the same:

Madonna Sebastian's photos

In this picture, fans can spot the actor in a green sweater paired with a green skirt. She is sporting light make-up and has a beautiful expression on her face. She is also sporting green heels and is leaning on a red BMW car. The backdrop of the picture is blurred and the picture is edited to give a dark tint to it.

Many fans and celebs liked and commented positive remarks on her post. One fan mentioned that the actor looked quite classy and other fans asked her to upload other pictures from the shoot as well. Take a look at the comments on her post:

Pic Credit: Madonna Sebastian's Instagram

In another post, she can be seen sporting the same outfit and posing beside the car. The backdrop is still blurred, but fans can spot the scenic beauty of Munnar in the post anyways. Many fans liked and commented that the actor looked 'beautiful and classy' in her post. Take a look:,

In another post, fans can see the actor sporting a jacket. She is posing in a different location and the picture looks quite aesthetic. Fans can spot that Madonna is also wearing gold earrings and her jacket looks very fancy. One fan commented - 'So so beautiful...' on the post. Take a look:

This is the last picture the actor uploaded form her photoshoot in the hillstaion of Munnar. In this post, fans can once again spot her in the same jacket that she was sporting in the last picture. In the post, it seems like Madonna is walking away and she is also sporting a blood expression. Take a look:

