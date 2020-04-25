Madonna Shares A Mushy Message For Beau Ahlamalik Williams On His Birthday; See Post

Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have been going strong. The couple often shares some lovely pictures with each other on their social media. Recently, Madonna shared a beautiful birthday wish for beau Ahlamalik Williams yesterday, on April 24, 2020, on her social media. Madonna also shared some lovely pictures with beau Ahlamalik Williams in her birthday wish.

Along with the pictures, Madonna also had a beautiful message for Ahlamalik Williams on this special day. Wishing her 26-year-old boyfriend, Madonna wrote that she cannot think of a better person to spend her quarantine with.

Madonna shares a passionate kiss with Ahlamalik Williams in one of the pictures

Madonna shared a paintbrush illustration of her beau and herself wherein they can be seen wearing a mask which was delightful to behold. She is seen resting her head on the shoulders of her boyfriend in the picture. The second picture has Madonna sharing a passionate kiss with Ahlamalik while holding a fan and her hands being wrapped around his neck.

The singer also shared an adorable candid shot wherein Ahlamalik is looking at a water body and she can be seen giving him a tight hug. Take a look at Madonna's lovely birthday wishes for Ahlamalik.

In the last picture, the couple can be enjoying some cocktails. Madonna can also be seen holding a cane in the picture which reportedly she has to use after sustaining a knee and a hip injury after her latest tour, Madame X. According to media reports, Madonna is currently spending her COVOD-19 lockdown with Ahlamalik Williams.

