How Gal Gadot, Madonna And Other Hollywood Celebs Spent Their Weekend

The novel coronavirus has resulted in many countries going into a lockdown. Celebrities, be it Hollywood or Bollywood, are seen going live on their social media handles and getting creative with their posts. Hollywood celebs like Gal Gadot, Madonna, Jennifer Garner, Cardi B, and Reese Witherspoon have taken to Insta to share a glimpse of what their lockdown weekend looks like. Listed below are the various Instagram posts of the above stated Hollywood celebs.

Gal Gadot, Madonna & other celebs share what they did over the weekend

Hollywood celebs like Gal Gadot and Madonna have been quite busy during the lockdown. The two celebs shared what their quarantine period looks like. Madonna was seen getting her relaxing time in the infrared sauna. On the other hand, Gal Gadot posted photos of her delicious home-baked muffins. Gal Gadot also earlier posted a video of her singing amidst the lockdown.

Hollywood celebs like Jennifer Garner, Cardi B, and Reese Witherspoon also took to their social media handles to share their quarantine stories. Jennifer Garner chose to pick up fitness challenges and bake delicious muffins. Cardi B was seen speaking about the virus and letting her thoughts out. She also posted a couple of funny videos to showcase her boredom. Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, was seen spending quiet time in nature with her pets.

