Madonna Shares A Bold Mirror Selfie; Fans Call Her The 'queen Of Everything'

American singer Madonna is best known as the queen of pop. Over the years, she has given hits like Papa Don't Preach, Like a Prayer, Vogue and others. She has made it to the headlines in the last month for testing positive for the coronavirus antibodies. Now, Madonna is out of danger and recently took to Instagram and surprised fans with a bold mirror selfie.

Read Also | Dua Lipa Expresses Her Desire To Emulate Madonna And Peak In Her Forties

Madonna shares a bold selfie

Madonna is currently recovering from a knee injury and to inform her fans that she is doing well, she shared a bold picture on her Instagram. In the picture, Madonna was seen topless as she leaned on her crutch while capturing the picture. In the picture, she adorned black briefs and a matching hat, while her arms covered her chest. She captioned the picture with a quirky captioned a wrote: "everyone has a Crutch................ ðŸ› ". Take a look at the post here:

Read Also | Cher Calling Madonna ‘not Beautiful’ In THIS Throwback Video Is All Things ‘shady’

After she posted the pic, fans filled the comment section of the pic with a lot of love. Anabel Englund commented on the post and wrote "ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜!!!!!!" Another celeb commented on the picture and wrote "Everything I touch becomes a crutch!” Love you". Apart from this Manila Luzon wrote "Still a hottie". Another fan wrote 'Queen of Everything.' Here are the comments.

Read Also | Thalapathy Vijay’s Next To Star Malayalam Actor Madonna Sebastian In Pivotal Role?

Furthermore, the pop legend also talked about her health on Instagram previously too. She had shared a post where she was seen raising money for making the Coronavirus vaccine.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! ðŸ™ðŸ¼ And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19".

Read Also | Rihanna Becomes World's Richest Female Singer; Beats Madonna, Céline Dion & Many Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.