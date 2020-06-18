Cher Calling Madonna ‘not Beautiful’ In THIS Throwback Video Is All Things ‘shady’

A recent throwback video of Cher taking a subtle jibe at Madonna is doing the rounds on social media. The video was from a 1991 interview of the singer with the late radio broadcaster Terry Worgan. The interview had Cher calling the Frozen singer 'not beautiful' and 'not unbelievably talented.'

Cher started making subtle digs at Madonna on the interview

During the interview, Terry could be seen jokingly asking Cher if she goes 'jogging' with Madonna. To this, she hilariously asks him, 'Do you mean, my best friend Madonna?' which leaves the crowd in splits. Terry reveals to the Strong Enough singer that this was his way of dragging Madonna indirectly into the conversation. But, Cher soon suggests 'dragging Madonna by the hair' which was just the beginning of the string of jibes.

Cher termed Madonna to be 'not unbelievably talented'

Cher goes on to say that her whole enmity with Madonna was blown out of proportion. She goes on to 'praise' the Vogue singer, but that soon turns out to be another of her subtle jibes on her. Cher reveals that someone had earlier asked her what does she think of Madonna. The Fernando singer recalled her answer to be that she finds Madonna to be 'unbelievably creative' as she is not unbelievably talented.

Cher further revealed that she described the Hung Up singer to be rude and 'not beautiful'. But, the After All singer also added that she does not have anything against Madonna and respects the fact that she has tasted success more than many people in her field. According to media reports, Cher also fuelled her rivalry with the Like A Virgin singer in the year 2018 when she made an appearance on Ellen Degeneres' show.

Ellen had asked the Dark Lady singer to quickly name three singers with whom she would like to participate in a duet. To this, she quickly replied saying, 'Adele, Pink and 'not' Madonna'. Cher had also spoken about her rivalry with the Crazy For You singer to renowned journalist Steve Kmetko. The Half-Breed singer had revealed that she respects the fact that Madonna knows how to work in the business efficiently than anyone else. But, she went on to say that she finds the Justify My Love singer 'mean' and that is the one thing she dislikes about her.

