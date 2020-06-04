Rihanna Becomes World's Richest Female Singer; Beats Madonna, Céline Dion & Many Others

Reportedly, Forbes featured Barbadian singer-songwriter, Rihanna, on the first spot for their world's top 10 richest female singers in the 2020 edition of 'Self-Made Women'. Rihanna has grabbed the first spot with a huge amount of $600M. The list also includes popular global names such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and many others. Scroll down to check out the list.

READ | Rihanna's Songs With Empowering Lyrics To Lift Your Mood; From 'Dem Haters' To 'Diamonds'

Rihanna and other world's richest female singers

Rihanna, who marked her debut in the music industry in 2005, became a pop icon and an influential recording artist. Later in 2006, she dipped her toes in acting also. In 2010, the 32-year-old singer-actor ventured into business and launched her first fragrance line Reb'l Fleur. Reportedly, her success in the music industry and Reb'l fleur saw her net worth rise to $160 million.

Apart from this, she also launched a cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty in the year 2018. And it is reported that within the first week of its launch, the brand collected approximately $100 million. According to the Forbes list, as of June 6, 2019, her net worth is ₹600 million. Her earnings come from her work in the music industry, endorsements, acting career, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Lingerie.

Rihanna has left behind a few wealthy and famous musicians such as Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million). Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears have also grabbed a spot in the list.

READ | Rihanna & Beyonce's Stunning Bodycon Outfits To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Rihanna's other achievements

Apart from Forbes, a couple of months back, she received the President’s Award at NAACP Awards, which is recognised in special achievement and distinguished public service. Reportedly, the President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson talked about Rihanna as a recipient of the award. In his statement, Derrick said that Rihanna has not only enjoyed a ground-breaking career as an artist and a musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant. He further added that from Rihanna’s business achievements through her cosmetic line Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, she epitomises the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that the NAACP seeks in the President’s Award recipient.

READ | Was Rihanna 'embarrassed' When News Of Her Fling With Ex-BF Travis Scott Came To Light?

READ | Rihanna Shares Tips On How To Be A 'boss' In Business And In Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.