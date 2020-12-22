Madonna Shares Post-hip Surgery Photos And They're Both Bold And Beautiful; See

Musical legend Madonna took to Instagram in order to share a picture of herself flaunting her post-hip surgery scar. In the image that can be found below, one can see that the musician/actor, who is 62 years old, is posing in front of a mirror while showing off the same. The image succeeds Madonna's hip surgery. As one can also see in the images below, Madonna's scar has companions in the cupping marks that have covered a major portion of her legs.

Also Read: Madonna's Big Family Gathering Video Is A Rare Sight Of All Her 6 Children And BF

The post featuring Madonna's hip surgery scar and her:

About Madonna's surgery:

Also Read: Madonna Gets Inked For The First Time, Expresses Love For Family Through Tattoo

Sometime around last year, the musician, who is known as the Queen of Pop, had to abruptly cancel her Madam X on-road tour after she began experiencing indescribable pain while being on-road. In a post that can be found below, one can see that Madonna is referring to an "Indescribable pain" which was troubling her constantly as she could be seen climbing up a ladder for a performance. The rest of the details regarding what led to the musician put a halt on her tour and take rest have been shared by the artist herself.

Also Read: Madonna Indulges In Steamy Workout Session With Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams; See Pics

As per the article on Metro.co.uk, the musician called herself a survivor after she debuted her scar on her Instagram handle in November this year. A couple of months prior to that, as per the very same Metro.co.uk article, the musician revealed that she would be undergoing tissue regenerative treatment for a missing issue.

The Post:

Madonna's Instagram handle is followed by 15.6 million users as of this writing and has a total of more than 4,000 images on it. The most recent Madonna's photos have her donning her new avatar, which is comprised of her new pink hair, which she couples with outfits that are predominantly black in colour. Ever so often, much like in the image that can be found above, Madonna tends to accompany her black & pink avatar with predominantly silver/diamond-based accessories and the occasional colourful necklace. Some of Madonna's photos on her Instagram handle bear testimony to that. As of now, Madonna is presumably busy being a mother to her children while being in recovery.

Also Read: Diego Maradona's Death: Confused Fans End Up Paying Tribute To Pop Star Madonna Instead



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.