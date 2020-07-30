Madonna's Instagram Page Flagged For Spreading False Information About COVID-19 Vaccine

American pop star Madonna's Instagram account has been flagged for spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccine. Earlier, in her post, Madonna claimed that a vaccine for COVID-19 has been found but is being kept under the wraps to "let the rich get richer". The pop icon has over 15.4 million followers on Instagram.

As per reports, soon after the post was shared, Instagram blurred out the video with a caption that read 'False Information'. The social media site also clarified to its users that the claims in the video are unfound, reiterating that there is no vaccine for COVID-19 so far.

READ: Madonna Claims Russian Govt Slapped Her With $1 Million Fine For LGBTQ+ Rights Speech

Facebook and Twitter remove the video

The video is reported to have been later deleted from Madonna's Instagram page just after her fans protested the claim. As per reports, the video showed a group called America's Frontline Doctors speaking outside the US Supreme Court building at an event organised by Tea Party Patriots Action. In the video, a doctor was reportedly seen advocating for hydroxychloroquine treatment while claiming to have treated 350 COVID-19 patients.

According to the international media reports, Facebook and Twitter had previously removed the video flagging it as misinformation. Moreover, Donald Trump Jr. was banned from tweeting for 12 hours as a penalty for sharing the clip.

READ: Madonna Indulges In Steamy Workout Session With Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams; See Pics

This is not the first time Madonna has made controversial claims about coronavirus. As per reports, earlier in March, the pop star had posted a video describing the virus as "the great equalizer".

Earlier, Madonna also claimed to have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. In her social media post, the pop star said that she plans to take a long drive and ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’. The 61-year-old had taken to Instagram to post a video that she called 'Quarantine Diaries No. 14', where she claimed that she took a test ‘the other day’ and found that she had 'the antibodies'.

READ: Madonna Clarifies That She Contracted COVID During Paris Tour, Says 'I Thought It Was Flu'

READ: Madonna Attends Birthday Party After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.