Madonna Attends Birthday Party After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

Hollywood singer Madonna does not seem to take social distancing rules seriously. The singer has been seen flouting the rules soon after she shared a video and said that she had COVID-19 antibodies. Breaking the norms set by the government, Madonna appeared in a live stream from photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein's birthday party on May 2. In the clip, at least eight people are seen gathering in close proximity despite the quarantine orders.

Madonna who made the revelation about being infected with the virus was spotted breaking social-distancing rules to join a birthday party. The On March Material Girl singer took part in the birthday party celebrations of the photographer and filmmaker, despite her illness. According to reports, in the live stream clip, a gathering about eight people was seen in close contact despite the lockdown orders. As per reports, no one at the bash, including the singer, was wearing any protective gear like face masks, to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. Even though the birthday party was live-streamed on Zoom so that other guests could attend it virtually, Madonna decided to join the photographer in person.

Steven also shared an adorable selfie with the singer on his Instagram page from the fun night. He thanked the star for her presence and also defined his friendship equation with Madonna. In the picture, the two can be seen striking a cool pose for the camera. Captioning the post he wrote that there are some things which stay around for eternity and he compared it with his friendship with Madonna.

The singer sometime back had revealed in a recent Instagram post that she tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies. She said that she plans to take a long drive and ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’. The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video that she called 'Quarantine Diaries No. 14', where she claimed that she took a test ‘the other day’ and found that she has Covid antibodies and now plans to go for a long drive in a car and breathe in COVID-19 air.

